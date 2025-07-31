Mother cracks NEET exam with daughter in Tamil Nadu, says was inspired by her

In a moment made possible through determination, a 49-year-old physiotherapist and her daughter from Tamil Nadu cleared the NEET exams together. While the women secured a seat in the government medical college close to their home district, the girl is yet to start her medical journey. The daughter is a CBSE student, was also taking coaching classes and provided books to her mother that helped her in clearing the exam.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

Amuthavalli Manivannan saw her daughter’s determination while preparing for the national level test and decided to sit for the exams herself. Though she found the syllabus to be very tough and totally different from her school days, she took inspiration from her daughter.

Manivannan said that her ambition was rekindled after she saw her daughter prepare for NEET. “She was my greatest inspiration. I borrowed her books and prepared for the exam," PTI news agency quoted her.

Meanwhile, her daughter, M Samyuktha, is a CBSE student, was also taking coaching classes and provided books to her mother that helped her in clearing the exam.

Samyuktha said that she wanted someone with whom she could revise her syllabus, and since her father is a lawyer by profession and was not interested, her mother stepped up. “Since she hailed from a medical background, my mother was receptive," Samyuktha said.

On July 30, as the counselling for Tamil Nadu medical admissions began, Amuthavalli attended counselling under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) category, accompanied by her daughter. She expressed her preference to join the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar, which is near her hometown of Tenkasi. Amuthavalli had scored 147 marks in the NEET examination. She also said that her husband was very supportive of their preparation for NEET.

About three decades ago, 49-year-old Amuthavalli initially wanted to pursue MBBS after school, but couldn't get in and instead pursued physiotherapy.

Speaking to reporters, Samyuktha, who scored 450 marks in NEET, said that, "I don’t want to study in the same college as my mother. I wish to compete in the general quota and study elsewhere, maybe outside the state." She can also compete in the SC quota, her mother told reporters.

The Selection Committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research conducted offline counselling on July 30 for the 7.5 per cent reservation allocated to government school students, as well as for candidates under special categories, including persons with disabilities (PwD), children of ex-servicemen, and eminent sportspersons.

(With PTI inputs)