KCET, NEET 2025 provisional allotment results out, direct link to check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET, also called KCET) and the state quota National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) provisional seat allotment results. Candidates can check the KCET and NEET provisional allotment results on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET, Karnataka NEET 2025 provisional allotment results out(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can check the KCET and Karnataka NEET UG allotment results using their CET numbers and dates of birth.

Ahead of this, KEA announced mock seat allotment results on July 25.

The registration process for the first round closed on July 17 and the option entry window closed on July 22.

After announcing the mock seat allotment results, KEA allowed candidates to add/alter/rearrange their options.

KCET 2025: How to check UGCET, UGNEET seat allotment results 2025

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the mock seat allotment results:

Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the UGCET/UGNEET 2025 provisional allotment result link for the first round.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check your mock seat allotment results

Download the allotment result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of KEA.