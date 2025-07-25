Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 05:24 pm IST

KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 has been released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the KCET and NEET UG mock seat allotment results on Friday, July 25, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling processes can check the mock allotment result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 are released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check via direct link here.
KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 are released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check via direct link here.

Direct link to check KCET, NEET UG mock seat allotment results 2025

It may be mentioned here that KEA has closed the option entry window on July 22, 2025, and the registrations for phase 1 closed on July 17, 2025.

With the declaration of mock seat allotment results, candidates will be given the option to add/alter/rearrange their options, based on which the first round seat allotment results will be declared.

Also read: UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main written result announced at upsc.gov.in, direct link

KCET 2025: How to check UGCET, UGNEET mock seat allotment results 2025

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the mock seat allotment results:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Mock allotment result link.”
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
  4. Check your mock seat allotment results
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On