KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the KCET and NEET UG mock seat allotment results on Friday, July 25, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling processes can check the mock allotment result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET, NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Results 2025 are released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check via direct link here.

It may be mentioned here that KEA has closed the option entry window on July 22, 2025, and the registrations for phase 1 closed on July 17, 2025.

With the declaration of mock seat allotment results, candidates will be given the option to add/alter/rearrange their options, based on which the first round seat allotment results will be declared.

KCET 2025: How to check UGCET, UGNEET mock seat allotment results 2025

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the mock seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Mock allotment result link.” Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your mock seat allotment results Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

