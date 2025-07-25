UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main written result announced at upsc.gov.in, direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) written examination 2025. Roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview/Personality Test are available at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main written result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPSC conducted the Combined Geo-Scientist Main written exam on June 21 and 22, 2025.

UPSC said the candidature of these candidates is provisional and is subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

They have to produce the original certificates at the time of the personality test.

UPSC will give the shortlisted candidates a 15-day window to fill their status of educational qualification. The DAF window will be open from July 29 to August 12 up to 6.00 PM at upsconline.gov.in .

Candidates who did not have the required qualification when they applied for the exam need to update their details and upload documents during this period.

They will also be allowed to update the correspondence/post address, higher qualification, achievement in different fields, employment details/service experience, service allocation, and service preferences (if qualified for both categories of posts).

UPSC said the schedule of interviews will be published on the commission’s Website soon. The exact date of the interview will be intimated to the candidates.

The commission will not accept any request for the date and time of the interview or personality test.

“The mark-sheets of candidates will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can access the mark sheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the Mark Sheets would, however, be issued by UPSC to the candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self addressed stamped envelope,” UPSC said.

Here is the direct link to check the result.