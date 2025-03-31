UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims result 2025 announced, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination, 2025 results. Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in. The direct link is given below. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims result 2025 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims exam was held on February 9. Roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the mains examination are mentioned in the result document.

Direct link to check result

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist mains examination will be held on June 21 and 22.

UPSC said the candidature of the shortlisted candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the examination and they must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2025 issued by the Ministry of Mines in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part I Section 1 on 04th September, 2024 and the Examination Notice No.01/2025-GEOL, dated 04.09.2024 issued by the Commission, which is available on its website,” UPSC said.

It added that candidates will get admit cards for the stage 2 or mains examination one week before the commencement of the examination.

UPSC will not accept any request for changing centre or discipline for the mains examination.

The commission has informed candidates that marks and cut-off marks of the Combined Geo-Scientist prelims examination 2025 will be uploaded on the official website only after the declaration of final result.

For any information or clarification regarding their examination/result, candidates can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter at its campus on working days, between 10 am and 5 pm. They can visit in person or contact over phone at 011-23388088, 011-23385271, 011-23381125, or 011-23098543.

Candidates can also mail their representations at usgeol-upsc@nic.in