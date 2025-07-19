UPSC CISF AC (Exe) written result with names announced, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced written examination result with names for the CISF AC (Exe) Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2025. Names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates are now available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in, the link for which is given below. UPSC CISF AC (Exe) written result with names announced

The examination was held on April 27.

In the next stage of the recruitment process, the shortlisted candidates will appear for Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will inform the candidates about the date, time and venue of the PST/PET/MST to be conducted by them, UPSC said.

It added that in case any candidate whose roll number figures in the list does not receive any intimation regarding the PET/PST/PMT, he/she can contact the CISF authorities immediately.

Marks and other details related to the examination will be available on the commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result (i.e. after the conduct of interview and would be available on the website of the UPSC for a period of 30 days), UPSC said.

UPSC has advised candidates to intimate any change in their addresses to the CISF authorities at HQ: - DG, CISF, Block No. 13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

“The final selection/appointment of Assistant Commandant (Exe.) in CISF will be subject to final outcome of the Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5877/2022 filed by Diwakar Pande & Ors. Vs. Ministry of Home Affairs & Ors. in the High Court of Delhi.”

UPSC CISF result 2025: Direct link to check.