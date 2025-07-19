MHT CET Counselling 2025 Live: B.Tech, M.Tech provisional merit list releasing today at fe2025.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2025 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2025 provisional merit list on July 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the provisional merit list when released on the official website of MAHACET at fe2025.mahacet.org. The provisional merit list will be released for B.E/B.Tech and Master of Engineering and Technology courses....Read More

The B.Tech/M.Tech provisional merit list was earlier scheduled to be released on July 18, but it has been postponed for an unknown reason.

The grievance link will be activated on July 20 and will close on July 22, 2025. Candidates can raise Grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their Login.

The application of such candidates shall be reverted back to the candidate in his/her Login for rectification. Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession.

The status of acceptance/rejection of Grievance raised by candidate shall be available in candidates Login along with latest receipt cum Acknowledgement. Those Candidate who selected physical scrutiny mode shall visit FC for resolving the grievances.

However, the release date of final merit list has not been changed. The final merit list will be released on July 24, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.