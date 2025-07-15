Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 schedule released, exam from August 22

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 08:45 AM IST

As per the schedule, the exam will begin on August 22 (Friday) with the essay paper and end on August 31 with the optional subject (paper 2).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Examination, 2025 timetable at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 schedule released

Exams will be held in two sessions, session 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and session 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Check the detailed timetable below

DateSession 1 (9 am to 12 pm)Session 2 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
August 22 (Friday)Paper-I EssayNo paper
August 23 (Saturday)Paper-II General Studies-IPaper-III General Studies-II
August 24 (Sunday)Paper-IV General Studies-IIIPaper-V General Studies-IV
August 30 (Saturday)

Paper-A 

Indian Language {Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri/ Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri/ Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia / Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali (Devanagari / Olchiki Script)/ Sindhi (Devanagari / Arabic Script) / Tamil / Telugu / Urdu}

Paper-B English
August 31 (Sunday)

Paper-VI 

Optional Subject-Paper-1 {Agriculture / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science / Anthropology / Botany / Chemistry / Civil Engineering / Commerce & Accountancy / Economics / Electrical Engineering / Geography / Geology / History / Law / Management /Mathematics / Mechanical Engineering /Medical Science / Philosophy / Physics / Political Science & International Relations / Psychology / Public Administration / Sociology / Statistics / Zoology / Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri / Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri / Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia / Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi / Tamil / Telugu / Urdu / English}

Paper-VII 

Optional Subject-Paper-2 {Agriculture / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science / Anthropology / Botany / Chemistry / Civil Engineering / Commerce & Accountancy / Economics / Electrical Engineering / Geography / Geology / History / Law / Management /Mathematics / Mechanical Engineering /Medical Science / Philosophy / Physics / Political Science & International Relations / Psychology / Public Administration / Sociology / Statistics / Zoology / Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri / Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri / Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia / Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi / Tamil / Telugu / Urdu / English

This year, UPSC is conducting the CSE for 979 vacancies, which include:

38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category

12 for candidates with blindness or low vision

7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing

10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities

9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness.

The UPSC CSE Prelims exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. It consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQs), each lasting two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

The Prelims result was announced in June.

After the Mains written examination, UPSC will hold the Interview/Personality Test round and announce the final results.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the commission's website for updates.

Follow Us On