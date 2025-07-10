Will be constrained to drag UPSC, central govt to SC if 8 HCS officers are promoted: Ex-minister Karan Singh Dalal

Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal on Wednesday said that he will petition the Supreme Court if eight Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers facing trial in a corruption case were promoted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Ex-minister Karan Singh Dalal said that the President, after carefully examining the material before her, including a copy of the FIR, investigation and forensic reports and other relevant documents, had concluded that prima facie a case of alleged offence under Sections 7 (offence related to public servant being bribed and 13 (2) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and various sections of the IPC was made out against former HPSC functionaries who should be prosecuted in the court of law. (HT File)

The Congress leader in a statement said that the Haryana anti-corruption bureau has submitted a chargesheet against these eight HCS officers after concluding investigation in a first information report registered against former HPSC chairperson and members for alleged misuse of their official position in making appointments and illegal gratification in HCS and allied services exam of 2001.

The former minister said that the President’s sanction to prosecute HPSC functionaries which was communicated by the Central government to Haryana on June 7, 2023 clearly stated the vigilance bureau records showed that these former functionaries had misused their official position and showed undue favour for illegal gratification and committed irregularities resulting in selection of ineligible candidates at the cost of eligible candidates, thereby committing offences punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC and Sections 7 and 13 of PC Act.

“The IAS (appointment by promotion) regulations clearly state that state civil service officers against whom criminal proceedings are pending cannot be considered for promotion to the IAS unless cleared or exonerated by the court,” Dalal said.

The former minister said that if the UPSC ignored these facts and rules, he would be constrained to drag the Commission, the central and state government to the Supreme Court.