The Union Public Service Commission has published the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 on June 11. Candidates who appeared in the CSE Prelims Exam 2025 can check the results on the commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims 2025 Result Live Updates UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

With the declaration of the preliminary examination result, selected candidates will now be called for the Mains round, which consists of two parts – a written examination and a personality test. The UPSC Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2025.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on May 25, 2025. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

There was negative marking in the exam. For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The commission aims to fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment exam. This includes:

38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category 12 for candidates with blindness or low vision 7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing 10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities 9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to download

Candidates will be able to check their CSE Prelims Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.