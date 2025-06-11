UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Steps to check CSE Prelims score at upsc.gov.in when out

UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The results of CSE Prelims is expected to be out soon at upsc.gov.in. (File/Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

The Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result on its official website. When released, candidates who took the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination will be able to check the results on upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the preliminary examination on May 25, 2025. There were two objective-type papers (MCQs), each held for two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

There is also negative marking, meaning, for every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

The commission aims to fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CSE Prelims results when out:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .

