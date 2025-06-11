UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Steps to check CSE Prelims score at upsc.gov.in when out
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The commission is expected to release the results of Civil Services prelims exam 2025 soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result on its official website. When released, candidates who took the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination will be able to check the results on upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the preliminary examination on May 25, 2025. There were two objective-type papers (MCQs), each held for two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks....Read More
There is also negative marking, meaning, for every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.
The commission aims to fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment drive.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CSE Prelims results when out:
- Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.
- Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
- Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .
Follow the blog for UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 date and time, direct link, and more.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Paper pattern
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Prelims exam only a screening test
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Know about negative markings for wrong answers
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Over 900 vacancies to be filled
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The UPSC aims to fill 979 vacancies through this recruitment drive.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: How to download results when out?
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The steps to download results when released are as follows:
Go to upsc.gov.in
Click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: Where to check
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result News Live Updates: The Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 will be released on the official website at upsc.gov.in.