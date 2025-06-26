UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Results 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Examinations 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) examination can check and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Results 2025 are out at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check merit list is given here.

In the result notification, the UPSC has shared the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified provisionally for Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

Notably, the commission had conducted the exam on April 27, 2025. The individual marks and other details related to examination will be available on the UPSC website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result, that is after the conduct of interview, the commission said.

In addition, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the PST/PET/MST to be conducted by them, the UPSC informed.

Meanwhile, candidates whose roll numbers have been displayed on the list but do not receive any intimation regarding the same, may contact the CISF Authorities immediately.

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can check the UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the ‘What’s New' section, and click on the link titled ‘Written Result: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025’ The result PDF will open in your screen. Download the result PDF. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.