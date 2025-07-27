Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the revised dates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule revised for Round 1, registration date extended till July 31

As per the revised schedule, the registration and payment window for Round 1 has been extended till July 31, 2025.

The choice filling date has also been extended till July 31, 2025. The choice locking facility is available from 4 pm of July 31 to 11.55 pm on the same day. The seat allotment processing will be done on August 1 to 2 and seat allotment result will be out on August 3 to 4, 2025. The reporting of Round 1 is allowed from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. Follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.