Sat, Aug 02, 2025
KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 releasing today at cetaconline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 12:44 pm IST

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 will be released today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The steps to check are given below. 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is scheduled to release the KCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) final seat allotment results on Saturday, August 2, 2025. When released, candidates who registered for the counselling processes will be able to check the allotment result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 are releasing today at cetaconline.karnataka.gov.in. Check how to download here. (HT file)

Candidates will be able to check the KCET seat allotment results using their CET numbers and dates of birth.

Also read: KCET, NEET 2025 provisional allotment results out, direct link to check

KCET 2025 final seat allotment: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Round1 Allotment List
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
  4. Check your round 1 seat allotment results
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: WBJEE Result 2025 Date: Know when West Bengal JEE result will be announced

Prior to this, KEA had announced the mock seat allotment results, and allowed candidates to add/alter/rearrange their options. The option entry window was closed on July 22, 2025.

The provisional seat allotment results were released on August 1, 2025.

Notably, registrations for Phase 1 closed on July 17.

Also read: AIAPGET result 2025 announced, direct link, toppers' list here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.

Exam and College Guide
