KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 releasing today at cetaconline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is scheduled to release the KCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) final seat allotment results on Saturday, August 2, 2025. When released, candidates who registered for the counselling processes will be able to check the allotment result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 are releasing today at cetaconline.karnataka.gov.in. Check how to download here. (HT file)

Candidates will be able to check the KCET seat allotment results using their CET numbers and dates of birth.

KCET 2025 final seat allotment: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Round1 Allotment List Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your round 1 seat allotment results Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Prior to this, KEA had announced the mock seat allotment results, and allowed candidates to add/alter/rearrange their options. The option entry window was closed on July 22, 2025.

The provisional seat allotment results were released on August 1, 2025.

Notably, registrations for Phase 1 closed on July 17.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.