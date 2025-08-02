AIAPGET result 2025 announced, direct link, toppers' list here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 result. Candidates can check it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET using their application numbers and dates of birth. AIAPGET result 2025 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AIAPGET result 2025 direct link

NTA conducted AIAPGET 2025 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and in consultation with Ministry of Ayush.

AIAPGET was conducted for postgraduate-level Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test took place on Jult 4, 2025.

This year, a total of 43775 candidates registered for the test and 42075 appeared. The exam was held at 246 centres in 100 cities.

Next, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in the Government. Government-aided, National Institutions, Central and Deemed to be Universities for admission to State/UT quota seats. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can visit the AACCC website for further details.

NTA has also announced cut-off marks and names of toppers along with the result.

AIAPGET 2025 toppers' list

Ayurveda

Aniket Sanjay Patil ( 381 marks or 99.996647 percentile )

Homeopathy

Akshay M ( 386 marks or 99.9892681 percentile )

Siddha

Mari Selvi K ( 304 marks or 99.8689384 percentile )

Unani

Mazhar Nasir ( 338 marks or 99.9539171 percentile )