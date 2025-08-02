Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIAPGET result 2025 announced, direct link, toppers' list here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 11:02 am IST

Candidates can check it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET using their application numbers and dates of birth.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 result. Candidates can check it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET using their application numbers and dates of birth.

AIAPGET result 2025 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AIAPGET result 2025 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AIAPGET result 2025 direct link

NTA conducted AIAPGET 2025 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and in consultation with Ministry of Ayush.

AIAPGET was conducted for postgraduate-level Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test took place on Jult 4, 2025.

This year, a total of 43775 candidates registered for the test and 42075 appeared. The exam was held at 246 centres in 100 cities.

Next, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in the Government. Government-aided, National Institutions, Central and Deemed to be Universities for admission to State/UT quota seats. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can visit the AACCC website for further details.

NTA has also announced cut-off marks and names of toppers along with the result.

AIAPGET 2025 toppers' list

Ayurveda

Aniket Sanjay Patil ( 381 marks or 99.996647 percentile )

Homeopathy

Akshay M ( 386 marks or 99.9892681 percentile )

Siddha

Mari Selvi K ( 304 marks or 99.8689384 percentile )

Unani

Mazhar Nasir ( 338 marks or 99.9539171 percentile )

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / AIAPGET result 2025 announced, direct link, toppers' list here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On