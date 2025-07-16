IIT Guwahati’s latest MTech programme doesn’t require GATE score, see details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched a new MTech programme in Flood and Water Resources Management, which, according to the institute, is “designed specifically for working professionals and graduates aiming to enhance their skills on flood and water resources management.” This programme will be offered by the Department of Civil Engineering and will be conducted in a hybrid mode(File Photo / PTI)

Also read: IIT Guwahati celebrates 27th convocation, 2093 graduates receive degrees

A key highlight of this programme is that it does not require a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score for admission. Candidates will be selected based on the written test/ interview conducted by the department, the institute said in a press release.

However, they need a four-year bachelor's degree (details below) and work experience.

This programme will be offered by the Department of Civil Engineering and will be conducted in a hybrid mode (classes online, labs and final exam on the IIT Guwahati campus).

The institute said the program is designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and applied skills to address complex challenges related to water scarcity, climate variability, and sustainable development.

The application window is now open at ‘www.iitg.ac.in/oes/odp/mtech/fwrm’ and the deadline is July 31. Classes will start on August 18.

Prof. Hemant B. Kaushik, Dean, Online Education and Skilling, IIT Guwahati, said this programme is designed to empower working professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to tackle challenges in the field.

"With a flexible structure and strong academic foundation, it allows learners to advance their careers without disrupting their professional commitments. We invite professionals to be part of this initiative and help build a more resilient and sustainable future for our water systems.”

Eligibility criteria and Admission process:

Candidates need a 4-year bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Civil/Agricultural Engineering or Allied Disciplines with at least 60 per cent marks or 6.0/10 CPI

Minimum 1 year of professional experience in the water resource sector.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the institute's official website for further details.