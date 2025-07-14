IIT Guwahati celebrates 27th convocation, 2093 graduates receive degrees

A total of 2093 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati students received their degrees during the 27th convocation ceremony held on Sunday, July 13. IIT Guwahati celebrates 27th convocation (Handout)

This year's graduating batch includes 1005 BTech and BDes, 556 MTech and MDes, 270 PhD and Dual (masters+PhD), 172 MSc, 51 MA, 18 MS (research) and 21 MBA students.

Twenty-two students from the inaugural BTech batch of the Mehta School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence graduated this year, IIT Guwahati said.

Sreehari C, a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering student achieved the top score in the undergraduate batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal, it added.

The institute further informed that Abhishek Gautam, a BTech in Engineering Physics student, received the Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Anubhav from MTech in Mechanical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal and Souraja Kundu from BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal.

IIT Guwahati also awarded 16 students with the institute's silver medals for their remarkable academic performance.

Dr Rajendra Singh, D. Houser Banks Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Clemson University was the chief guest, while JD Patil, President, Indian National Academy of Engineering, was the guest of honor.

Dr SK Srivastava, Acting Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, presided over the event, while Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, presented the convocation report.

During his address, Prof. Jalihal, Director said, “On the national and global front, IIT Guwahati has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions of the country, 9th position in ‘Overall’ and 10th position in ‘Research’ categories in the ‘India Rankings 2024’ declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). In QS Rankings 2026, the Institute has secured 42nd rank globally in the Research Citations per Faculty category and 334th position in the World University Rankings 2026.”

Delivering the convocation address, Chief Guest Dr Rajendra Singh, congratulated the graduating class and said, “Your parents have shaped you into a distinct diamond, and your teachers have polished you to shine. As you step into the real world, ask yourself, ‘how will your work impact the masses?’ India has given a new perspective to the world across sectors and is poised for greater growth. With world-leading digital infrastructure and unmatched potential, it is your responsibility to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.”

He further said, “Each one of you has some unique ability which no one else has. For personal and professional growth, it is important for you to identify this strength. Think critically, solve problems methodically, and communicate complex ideas effectively. Stay curious, be open to learning from failure, and stay driven by a desire to make a difference in the world. Bharat was great in past centuries, and I am confident that your collective contributions will make Bharat great again in this century.”