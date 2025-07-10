Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will hold its 27th Convocation on Sunday, July 13, 2025. This year, the Institute will award 2093 degrees to its graduating class, including 1005 in Undergraduate programs, 818 in Postgraduate programs, and 270 in PhD programs. IIT Guwahati Convocation 2025 to be held on July 13, 2093 degrees to be awarded (File Photo / PTI)

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, Dr. Rajendra Singh, D. Houser Banks Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clemson University, USA, will be the Chief Guest at the convocation ceremony and deliver the Convocation Address. He will be joined by J.D. Patil, President of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, as the Guest of Honor.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati proudly said, “IIT Guwahati’s 27th Convocation is not only a celebration of our students’ academic achievements but also a testament to the Institute’s growing impact in science, technology, and nation-building. We are honoured to welcome Dr. Rajendra Singh as our Chief Guest and Shri J. D. Patil as Guest of Honour. We are confident that their experiences will inspire our graduating class as they embark on the next phase of their lives.”

To recognise outstanding performances, the Institute will award four Gold Medals, including the President’s Gold Medal, the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and the Governor of Assam Gold Medals for both undergraduate and postgraduate categories, bestowed during the 27th Convocation ceremony.

Since its first convocation, held in 1999, when only 63 students graduated from IIT Guwahati, the institute has reached remarkable milestones. Over the past 26 years, more than 24,700 students have been conferred degrees at IIT Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in various fields, and every year, a cohort of graduates marks this achievement.