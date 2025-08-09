Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE score: Registration for 976 posts begins on August 28

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 01:47 pm IST

AAI will recruit for Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply via GATE score from August 28 onwards. 

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 976 posts in the organisation.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE score: Registration for 976 posts begins on August 28
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE score: Registration for 976 posts begins on August 28

The online registration process will begin on August 28 and will end on September 27, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of GATE scores. Only those candidates eligible in all respects and have qualified relevant test papers in GATE 2023 or

GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 and have registered their applications on the portal of AAI shall be considered for further selection process in AAI.

Application Fee

The application fee is 300/- for all candidates. The SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The candidates are required to deposit the requisite examination fees online through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.

Detailed Notification Here

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE score: Registration for 976 posts begins on August 28
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On