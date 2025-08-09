Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 976 posts in the organisation. AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE score: Registration for 976 posts begins on August 28

The online registration process will begin on August 28 and will end on September 27, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of GATE scores. Only those candidates eligible in all respects and have qualified relevant test papers in GATE 2023 or

GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 and have registered their applications on the portal of AAI shall be considered for further selection process in AAI.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹300/- for all candidates. The SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI/Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The candidates are required to deposit the requisite examination fees online through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.