Oil India Recruitment 2025: Applications open for Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & more, apply by Sept 26

Oil India Limited is inviting applications for the recruitment of Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer and other posts under Grade C, Grade B and Grade A, for postings in Duliajan, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at oil-india.com. Oil India Recruitment 2025: Apply for the posts of Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & more at Oil India Limited. Application window closes on September 26, 2025. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is September 26, 2025.

Vacancy details

As per the official advertisement, Oil India aims to fill a total of 102 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The post-wise details are mentioned below:

NAME OF POST VACANCIES Superintending Engineer (Production) 03 Senior Officer (Chemical) 06 Senior Officer (Chemical Engineering) 06 Senior Officer (Civil) 05 Senior Officer (Electrical) 06 Senior Officer (Petroleum) 01 Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor 05 Senior Officer (IT) 03 Senior Officer (Mechanical) 35 Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) 01 Senior Officer (Public Affairs) 02 Senior Officer (Public Affairs) 01 Senior Officer (Geophysics) 04 Senior Officer (Geology) 03 Senior Officer (Legal/ Land) 05 Senior Officer (HR) 03 Senior Officer (Security) 01 Senior Officer (Company Secretary) 01 Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication) 09 Confidential Secretary 01 Hindi Officer (Official Language) 01 View All Prev Next

Application fee:

General/OBC (NCL) category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹500 + applicable taxes. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from fee payment.

It may be mentioned here that the application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Furthermore, this recruitment drive is open for only Indian nationals.

To know about post-wise educational qualifications, age criteria, and selection process, applicants are advised to refer to the official advertisement.

Oil India Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website at oil-india.com. On the home page, click on OIL for ALL tab, and select Career at OIL from the dropdown menu. Next, click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Executives in Grade A, B & C against Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2025-07 dated 26/08/2025” Enter your credentials to register, and submit. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee. Review your application and submit it. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Oil India Limited.