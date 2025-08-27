Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration for 330 managerial posts ends on August 29, apply at bankofbaroda.in

Published on: Aug 27, 2025 04:50 pm IST

BoB Recruitment 2025 registration ends on August 29, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Bank of Baroda will end the registration process for managerial posts on August 29, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied and want to apply for the managerial posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration for 330 managerial posts ends on August 29, apply at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)
This recruitment drive will fill up 330 managerial posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

The educational qualification and age limit for candidates can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Direct link to register for BoB Recruitment 2025

BoB Recruitment 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

2. Click on careers page and then again on managerial posts link.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fille the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 850/- for general, EWS and OBC candidates and 175/- for SC, ST, PWD, ESM and Women candidates.

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. A candidate should qualify in all the processes of selection i.e. Personal Interview and/or other selection method (as the case may be) and should be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

News / Education News / Employment News / Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration for 330 managerial posts ends on August 29, apply at bankofbaroda.in
