Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

DU Recruitment 2025: Shyam Lal College (Evening) invites applications for 57 assistant professor posts, apply now

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 03:25 pm IST

Online applications for 57 Assistant Professor roles at Shyam Lal College (Evening), University of Delhi, are open. Candidates should apply at rec.uod.ac.in.

The University of Delhi’s Shyam Lal College (Evening) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rec.uod.ac.in/.

DU Recruitment 2025: The positions are offered in academic pay level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix, with a salary ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,82,400, along with other admissible allowances. ((Representative image/Unsplash)
DU Recruitment 2025: The positions are offered in academic pay level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix, with a salary ranging from 57,700 to 1,82,400, along with other admissible allowances. ((Representative image/Unsplash)

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 57 vacancies across multiple subjects. The positions are offered in academic pay level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix, with a salary ranging from 57,700 to 1,82,400, along with other admissible allowances.

How Udita cracked her Razorpay internship: A complete preparation guide for students

Vacancy Details:

DU Recruitment 2025
DU Recruitment 2025

Application Details:

Application Mode: Online

Apply At: https://rec.uod.ac.in/

College Website: www.shyamlale.du.ac.in

DU Website: www.du.ac.in

Last Date to Apply: September 6, 2025

IP University announces special offline counselling for 5 programs from August 27

Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines, and indicative proforma available on the DU and college websites before filling out the application form.

Note: Additionally, any addendum/corrigendum related to this recruitment will be published only on the college website.

Anna University April/May 2025 UG, PG and PhD results declared

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / DU Recruitment 2025: Shyam Lal College (Evening) invites applications for 57 assistant professor posts, apply now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On