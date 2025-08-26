DU Recruitment 2025: Shyam Lal College (Evening) invites applications for 57 assistant professor posts, apply now
Online applications for 57 Assistant Professor roles at Shyam Lal College (Evening), University of Delhi, are open. Candidates should apply at rec.uod.ac.in.
The University of Delhi’s Shyam Lal College (Evening) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rec.uod.ac.in/.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 57 vacancies across multiple subjects. The positions are offered in academic pay level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix, with a salary ranging from ₹57,700 to ₹1,82,400, along with other admissible allowances.
Vacancy Details:
Application Details:
Application Mode: Online
Apply At: https://rec.uod.ac.in/
College Website: www.shyamlale.du.ac.in
DU Website: www.du.ac.in
Last Date to Apply: September 6, 2025
Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines, and indicative proforma available on the DU and college websites before filling out the application form.
Note: Additionally, any addendum/corrigendum related to this recruitment will be published only on the college website.
