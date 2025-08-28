TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, check it here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025 has been declared at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

The result PDF includes the list of f candidates who have been provisionally selected to appear for Main Examinations scheduled to be conducted on December 1 to 4, 2025.

The TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination was held on June 15, 2025. The exam served as a screening test only and the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

Shortlisted candidates will need to pay an examination fee of ₹200 to appear for the TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2025m and should upload scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from from September 3 to 12, 2025.

Notably, the selection process comprises three successive stages: Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview. The final selection is based on the total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination Paper II, Paper III, Paper IV and Interview taken together, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

TNPSC Group 1 Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the TNPSC Group 1 Results 2025.

3. Check the result PDF displayed on the screen.

4. Download the result PDF.

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC.