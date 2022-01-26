Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exams 2021 suspended amid protests

RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exams 2021 has been suspended. The exam for CBT 2 was scheduled to be conducted on February 15 to 19, 2022. 
RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exams 2021 suspended amid protests(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Boards has suspended RRB NTPC and Level 1 Exam 2021 after protests by aspirants. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to February 19, 2022. Those candidates who had qualified the CBT 1 exam were eligible to appear for the CBT 2 exams. 

The exams are suspended after protesting candidates on Wednesday morning set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Bihar’s Arrah. The Railways had formed a committee to examine the grievances of the protesting candidates, reporter PTI. 

Train services in many places in Bihar were hit on Tuesday as protesters squatted on railway tracks opposing the Railway Recruitment Board's decision to hold the exams in two parts. They said the second stage for final selection is tantamount to "cheating" those who appeared and cleared the first stage.

The first stage CBT result was declared onJanuary 15, 2022. This exam was held for the selection of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

