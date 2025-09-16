Railway Recruitment Boards has invited applications for Section Controller posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRBs. Candidates can apply online through the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Apply for 368 posts, direct link here(Rajkumar)

The last date to apply is October 14, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 368 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree from recognised University of its equivalent. The age limit can be checked on Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

There shall be Single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and document verification (DV) and medical examination. There shall be negative marking for incorrect answer in CBT. Deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be made for each wrong answer.

Examination Fee

For all candidates the examination fee is ₹500/-. Out of this fee of Rs500 an amount of ₹400 shall be refunded. For Female /Transgender/Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC)*/PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as exam fee. This fee of ₹250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT. The exam fee can be paid through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.