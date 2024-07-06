SAIL Recruitment through GATE 2024: Apply for 249 Management Trainee posts at sailcareers.com

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 249 posts in the organization. Education News

The registration process was started on July 5 and will end on July 25, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chemical: 10 posts

Civil: 21 posts

Computer: 9 posts

Electrical: 61 posts

Electronics: 5 posts

Instrumentation: 11 posts

Mechanical: 69 posts

Metallurgy: 63 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have degree in engineering with 65% marks in any of the 8 engineering diciplines of chemical, civil, computer, electrical, electronics, instrumentation, mechanical, metallurgy. The age limit of the candidate should be 28 years as on July 25, 2024 i.e., not born earlier than 25.07.1996.

The SC/ST/PwBD and Departmental candidates having engineering degree in the required diciplines with 55% marks shall be eligible to apply.

Selection Process

SAIL will be recruiting MT in the eight engineering disciplines as mentioned by utilization of GATE 2024 scores. Candidates who are shortlisted would be intimated through careers page website of SAIL/ email/ phone number to appear for Group Discussion and Interview. For final selection, the merit list will be drawn by combining the scores/ marks of GATE 2024, GD and Interview with the weightage of 75:10:15 in that order.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹700/- for General/ OBC (NCL)/ EWS candidates or ₹200/- as processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental candidates. Candidates can opt to pay the application fee online through Net Banking/ Credit Card/ ATM-cum-Debit Card or at bank through system generated challan form.

Other Details

Candidates will require their GATE 2024 registration number for applying to SAIL. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAIL.