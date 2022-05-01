TS Police Recruitment 2022 LIVE: New vacancies announced, see details

Application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 will begin on Monday, May 2, on tslprb.in. Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process at10 am and the last date to apply is May 20.

The recruitment drive is for filling up over 17,000 posts in various departments.

The information bulletin for these posts are available on the TSLPRB website.