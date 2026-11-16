Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Dental Surgeon and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 positions in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for Dental Surgeon and other posts at upsc.gov.in, details here (HT_PRINT)

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The last date to apply is December 4, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

Dental Surgeon: 5 posts Ayurveda Physician: 2 posts Homeopathic Physician: 1 post Scientist 'B': 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

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Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. {{/usCountry}}

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In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

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No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to OBC/EWS/Unreserved male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

How to Apply

All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given here:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on the apply online link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here