Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC to recruit DCIOs for Intelligence Bureau, check eligibility
employment news

UPSC to recruit DCIOs for Intelligence Bureau, check eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to recruit Deputy Central Intelligence Officers (Technical)(DCIO/Tech) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:47 AM IST
UPSC to recruit DCIOs for Intelligence Bureau, check eligibility(HT File)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to recruit Deputy Central Intelligence Officers (Technical)(DCIO/Tech) in the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in and the last date for submission of the forms is September 30.

Apply online

A total of 10 vacancies will be filled.

DCIO is a General Central Service Group-A Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Candidates will be posted at New Delhi and the post carries all India transfer liability. Selected candidates will be on probation for 1 year.

Upon selection, candidates will be involved in supervision of operation and maintenance of communication network/ equipments, maintenance and operation of cyber security / forensics equipment, R&D work, mainly dealing with electronics and telecommunication, to undertake and supervise the operational work assigned and Supervision of maintenance & operation of audio, video and CCTV equipment.

DCIO in Intelligence Bureau: Check eligibility

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have been awarded Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg) 

  • Electronics
  • Electronics & Communication
  • Electronics and Telecommunications
  • Computer Science
  • Computer Engineering
  • Computer Technology
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Information Technology
  • Software Engineering
  • Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers(AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering
  • Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering

RELATED STORIES

Candidates with the following educational qualification can also apply for the post:

  • Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunications
  • Master of Computer Applications(MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics
  • Master of Science (Information Technology)
  • Master of Science (Computer Science)
  • Master of Science (Software)

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 40 years for Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe candidates, not exceeding 38 years for OBC candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/ UT Government Servant upto five years as per instructions/order issued by Govt. of India from time to time. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc recruitment upsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Tutor and other posts, details here 

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr. Technician and other posts 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO and other posts on upsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3,896 posts of village development officer
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP