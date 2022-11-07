EWS Quota Verdict Live Updates: SC judgement on reservation in jobs, edu today

EWS Quota Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the constitutional validity of 10% reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court lead by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit will deliver the judgement in the matter.

The Supreme Court bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala, on September 27 reserved the verdict on legality of the quota after hearing a bunch of plea that have challenged the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment that paved the way for EWS reservation in India. The marathon hearing had lasted for six-and-half-day.

