EWS Quota Verdict Live Updates: SC judgement on reservation in jobs, edu today
- EWS Reservation in India, SC Verdict Live Updates: A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court lead by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit will deliver the judgement in the matter.
EWS Quota Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the constitutional validity of 10% reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court lead by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit will deliver the judgement in the matter.
The Supreme Court bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala, on September 27 reserved the verdict on legality of the quota after hearing a bunch of plea that have challenged the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment that paved the way for EWS reservation in India. The marathon hearing had lasted for six-and-half-day.
(With inputs from agencies).
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 08:56 AM
EWS quota: Validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment
The SC bench is set to rule on a bunch of legal issues surrounding the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment. Through the 103rd amendment, Articles 15(6) and 16(6) were introduced in the Constitution of India, providing 10% reservation in jobs and admissions to persons other than SC, ST and OBC whose annual family income is below ₹8 lakh.
The legal issues include whether the amendment breaches the basic structure of the Constitution by permitting the State to make special provisions like reservation based on economic criteria or special provisions in relation to admission to private unaided institutions.
(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 08:44 AM
EWS reservation in India: Verdict reserved on Sept 27
The five judge bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala, on September 27 reserved the verdict after a marathon hearing.
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 08:42 AM
SC Verdict of 10% EWS quota today
A Chief Justice of India led Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will deliver today its judgement on the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation in jobs and admissions to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).