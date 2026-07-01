Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has declared AP EAMCET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the rankcards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Result 2026: AP EAPCET results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check rank cards

The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET Result 2026

Direct link to download rankcard

AP EAMCET Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), formerly known as AP EAMCET, is a state-level entrance examination conducted every year for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Andhra Pradesh.

The examination is held to assess the knowledge and aptitude of students in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, depending on the course they wish to pursue. Based on their performance, candidates are ranked and admitted to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges across the state through a centralized counselling process. AP EAPCET ensures a transparent, fair, and merit-based system for selecting eligible students for higher education.