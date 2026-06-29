AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: When, where to check AP EAPCET scorecards when out?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards will be available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University is yet to release the AP EAMCET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 11:11:03 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Official website
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 11:06:26 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: How to download scorecard?
Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP EAMCET Results 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 11:00:59 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Provisional answer key
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:57:33 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:54:41 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Exam dates of Engineering and Pharmacy course
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:52:20 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:49:20 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the results of AP EAPCET has not been announced yet.