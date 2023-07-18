CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Scorecards expected soon on csirnet.nta.nic.in
- CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check it on csirnet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of theJoint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth.
The final answer key was released yesterday, July 17 and next, results will be published. NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-offs for different categories along with results.
CSIR UGC NET was held on June 6, 7 and 8 for 2,74,027 candidates. The provisional answer key was released on June 14. Follow this blog for CSIR UGC NET result link and other details.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 02:22 PM
CSIR UGC NET Result: Procedure and Criteria for Declaration of Result
Negative marking for wrong answers, wherever required, shall be applicable as per subject wise scheme of Exam.
If a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question. On examining the challenges by the subject experts, if it is found that along with the original answer key one more option(s) is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted anyone of the correct options.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 01:56 PM
CSIR UGC NET 2023 result: Final answer key out
NTA has issued the final answer key of CSIR UGC NET. Next, results of the entrance test will be announced.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 01:49 PM
CSIR NET result 2023: Keep these information ready
Keep the following information ready in order to check CSIR NET results online:
- Application number
- Date of birth.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 01:35 PM
CSIR UGC NET result 2023: Where to check your score
Once announced, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET results on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 01:13 PM
CSIR UGC NET result expected soon
NTA is expected to announce results of CSIR-UGC joint NET exam soon on csirnet.nta.nic.in.