CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Scorecards expected soon on csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of theJoint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET result 2023 live updates (PTI)

The final answer key was released yesterday, July 17 and next, results will be published. NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-offs for different categories along with results.

CSIR UGC NET was held on June 6, 7 and 8 for 2,74,027 candidates. The provisional answer key was released on June 14. Follow this blog for CSIR UGC NET result link and other details.