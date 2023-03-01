CTET Result 2023 December LIVE: CBSE CTET results expected soon at ctet.nic.in
CTET Result 2023 December Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CTET Result 2023 December soon. The CBSE CTET results when announced will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
The Board has not issued any circular as on when the CTET result will be announced. As per some media reports, the CTET results is expected to be out on first week of March 2023.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. The answer key for the same was released by CBSE on February 14, 2023. The last date to submit the challenges was till February 17, 2023. Candidates can check latest updates on result, scores, final answer key and other details below.
How to download CTET Result 2023
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Result link on the home page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check result and download the page.
CTET Result 2023: Exam dates
CTET exam was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023, at different cities across the country. The CTET 2022 examination was conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres.
CTET Result 2023 answer key: Released on February 14
CTET Result 2023 answer key was released on February 14, 2023. The objection window was opened till February 17, 2023.