The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE October 2026 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can check the results through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE October 2026 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here (Unsplash/For representation)

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The result of FMGE October 2026 includes marks obtained by the candidates.

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Each and every question asked in question paper of FMGE October 2026 was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty area after the conduct of FMGE October 2026 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. For question(s) which were found to be technically incorrect, marks have been given to all candidates who have appeared in the examination. For question(s) having two correct answers, marks have been given to those candidates who have chosen either of the correct answer.

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All those candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on FMGE October 2026 Result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the results. Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE October 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on/after November 20, 2026. Scorecard shall be available for download only for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.

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The Board conducted the FMGE October 2026 on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at various examination centres across the country. The examination consisted of one paper and comprised of 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Each question had 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

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