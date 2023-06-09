GAT B & BET Result 2023 declared at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link here
National Testing Agency, NTA has declared GAT B & BET Result 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for GAT B and BET examination can check the results through the official site of GAT B and BET at dbt.nta.ac.in.
Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT–B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2023 entrance test was conducted on May 13, 2023. The exams were held in 55 Cities across India in CBT mode.
As per the official notice, a total of 9116 candidates have appeared for GAT B and 11904 candidats have appeared for BET. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through these simple steps given below.
Direct link to check GAT B & BET Result 2023
GAT B & BET Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official site of GAT B and BET at dbt.nta.ac.in.
- Click on GAT B & BET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of GAT B/ BET.