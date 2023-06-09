Home / Education / Exam Results / GAT B & BET Result 2023 declared at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link here

GAT B & BET Result 2023 declared at dbt.nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 09, 2023 03:16 PM IST

GAT B & BET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the official site at dbt.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared GAT B & BET Result 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for GAT B and BET examination can check the results through the official site of GAT B and BET at dbt.nta.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT–B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2023 entrance test was conducted on May 13, 2023. The exams were held in 55 Cities across India in CBT mode.

As per the official notice, a total of 9116 candidates have appeared for GAT B and 11904 candidats have appeared for BET. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check GAT B & BET Result 2023

GAT B & BET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of GAT B and BET at dbt.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on GAT B & BET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of GAT B/ BET.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
