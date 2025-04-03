State Examination Board, Gujarat has declared Gujarat NMMS Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National means cum merit Scholarship Exam 2024-25 can check the results on the official website of State Examination Board at sebexam.org. Gujarat NMMS Result 2025 declared at sebexam.org, direct link to check here

The National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Exam-2024-25 was held on February 22, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 12 noon to 3 pm at all the taluka headquarters of the state. A total of 2,20,488 candidates appeared for the examination.

The provisional answer key was released on February 25, 2025. The objection window was opened on February 28 and was closed on March 5, 2025. All the representations received against any question of the question paper/provisional answer key were placed before the expert committee. The expert committee, after verifying all the representations and evidence, recommended to correct some of the answers given in the provisional answer key. Accordingly, this office, based on the recommendation of the expert committee, corrected the answers and published the final answer key on the board website on March 18, 2025.

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of State Examination Board at sebexam.org.

2. Click on Gujarat NMMS Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (N.M.M.S) scheme has been implemented by MHRD, New Delhi for students studying in standard 8 to enable bright students from economically weaker sections of the state to complete their studies up to standard 12 and reduce the dropout rate in secondary and higher secondary schools.