IBPS releases provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO posts, check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for Clerk, Probationary Officers and Specialist Officer posts. Candidates can check the provisional allotment list through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The list is available from March 31 to April 30, 2021.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by the government of India from time to time, administrative exigency etc. In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth.

Direct link for Clerk

Direct link for PO

Direct link for SO

How to download provisional allotment list

To check the provisional list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on Provisional allotment under reserve list available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the list and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The offer of appointment including terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc will be issued by the allotted participating bank in due course.