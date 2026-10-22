The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Inter Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination can check the results on the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check results here

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Along with the results, the merit list has also been released. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

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Direct link to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2026

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026: How to check

Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. Click on ICAI CA September Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details, Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course released at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check

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{{^usCountry}} The intermediate course examination was held on September 1, 3 and 6 for Group 1 and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The intermediate course examination was held on September 1, 3 and 6 for Group 1 and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI. {{/usCountry}}