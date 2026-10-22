ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course releasing today at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check
ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course will be released today, September 22. The steps to check the results is given here.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA September Result 2026 on October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination can check the results on the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 22nd October 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”
JMI constitutes committee to draft constitution of Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union
The intermediate course examination was held on September 1, 3 and 6 for Group 1 and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2.
ICAI CA September Result 2026: How to check
To check the exam results when announced, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
- Click on ICAI CA September Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details,
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More