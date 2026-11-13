...
...
Next Story

ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for October session announced, to be declared on November 15 at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for October session has been announced. The results will be declared on November 15, 2026.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 11:43:25 IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for the October session. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test October 2026 session can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for October session announced, to be declared on November 15 at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for October session announced, to be declared on November 15 at icsi.edu

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, October 2026 session result will be announced on November 15, 2026 at 2 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

NTA to recruit Group A and B posts, apply for Director and other posts at nta.ac.in

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET October 2026 session will be uploaded on the website immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

ICSI CSEET Result 2026: How to check

RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 released, raise objection till November 19 at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

The declaration of the result brings the CSEET October 2026 examination process to an end. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can continue with the next level of the Company Secretary course according to the admission process laid down by the institute. Those who could not qualify can review their performance and plan their preparation for the next examination.

The next CSEET will be held from Monday, February 1, 2027 to Thursday, February 4, 2027, for which online submission of enrolment applications together will be requisite examination fee shall commence from November 16, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Official Notice Here

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda

Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.

icsi
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home/Education/Exam Results/ICSI CSEET Result 2026 date for October session announced, to be declared on November 15 at icsi.edu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks