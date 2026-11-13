NTA to recruit Group A and B posts, apply for Director and other posts at nta.ac.in
NTA will recruit candidates for Group A and B posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency will recruit for Group A and B posts. Candidates who want to apply for Director and other posts can do it through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The last date to apply is December 1, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details
Vacancy Details
- Director (Group A): 7 posts
- Joint Director (Group A): 3 posts
- Research Scientist 'C' (Group A): 1 post
- Deputy Director (Group A): 1 post
- Sr. Superintendent / Sr. Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 1 post
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Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
The maximum age limit to apply for the above said posts is 56 years as on closing date of application.
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Where to send applications
Application completed in all respects along with No Objection Certificate (NOC), APARs, Vigilance Clearance, Integrity Certificate and other related documents should reach at the address: The Director (Administration), National Testing Agency, 5th Floor, Government of India Press Building, Minto Road, New Delhi – 110002 before the last date.
How to Apply
To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given here.
- Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
- Click on the recruitment notice available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to download it.
- Fill the application form
- Send the application with other required documents to the address mentioned above.
Selection Process
Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview and shall be required to submit the necessary documents in support of Age, Qualifications, Service Record/Experience, etc. and get the originals of the same verified at the time of Interview. If any candidate is found ineligible while verifying the documents, shall not be allowed to take up interview.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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