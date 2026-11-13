The National Testing Agency will recruit for Group A and B posts. Candidates who want to apply for Director and other posts can do it through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA to recruit Group A and B posts, apply for Director and other posts at nta.ac.in

The last date to apply is December 1, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Vacancy Details Director (Group A): 7 posts Joint Director (Group A): 3 posts Research Scientist 'C' (Group A): 1 post Deputy Director (Group A): 1 post Sr. Superintendent / Sr. Superintendent (Accounts) (Group B): 1 post RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 released, raise objection till November 19 at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The maximum age limit to apply for the above said posts is 56 years as on closing date of application.

Recruitment of UP basic education teachers: Allahabad HC issues notice to secretary on contempt petition

Where to send applications Application completed in all respects along with No Objection Certificate (NOC), APARs, Vigilance Clearance, Integrity Certificate and other related documents should reach at the address: The Director (Administration), National Testing Agency, 5th Floor, Government of India Press Building, Minto Road, New Delhi – 110002 before the last date.

How to Apply To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given here.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Click on the recruitment notice available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to download it. Fill the application form Send the application with other required documents to the address mentioned above. Selection Process Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview and shall be required to submit the necessary documents in support of Age, Qualifications, Service Record/Experience, etc. and get the originals of the same verified at the time of Interview. If any candidate is found ineligible while verifying the documents, shall not be allowed to take up interview.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Detailed Notification Here