Home / Education / Exam Results / IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021 declared, here's direct link
exam results

IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021 declared, here's direct link

IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at iift.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:51 PM IST
IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021.(Screengrab )

IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the IIFT- MBA (IB) examination 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at iift.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the IIFT MBA in International Business (IB) computer-based examination on January 24, 2021. The provisional answer key for the examination was released on January 28, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before January 30.

Direct link to check IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021

How to check IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'IIFT 2021 NTA Score'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The IIFT MBA results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iift mba result iift mba national testing agency
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP