India Post has released the India Post GDS Merit List 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026 released at indiapost.gov.in, direct link to check results

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The applicants are shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Direct link to check India Post GDS Merit List 2026

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How to check

To check the merit list candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the results. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post. {{/usCountry}}