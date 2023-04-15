JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 LIVE: NTA JEE mains last exam today, shift 1 begins
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: NTA JEE mains last exam today, April 15, 2023. Check latest updates on exam timings, guidelines, analysis here.
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will conclude JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 on April 15, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
All the candidates who will appear for the first shift have reached the exam centre 2 hours prior to the starting of the examination. The candidates will have to carry their admit card, photo ID proof and a ball point pen to the exam hall.
Today is the last date of Session 2 examination. The examination for this session was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Soon after the exam ends today, NTA will release the answer key followed by JEE Main Session 2 Result. Check latest updates on exam analysis, guidelines, timings and other updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:45 AM
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Paper analysis details
JEE Main shift 1 paper analysis will be shared here after 12 pm, when the exam ends. The exam was started at 9 am.
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:28 AM
JEE Exam 2023 Session 2: Exam begins
The first shift of JEE Main last day exam is underway. The BE/BTech paper will end at 12 pm. The exam started at 9 am across the country at various exam centres.
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:20 AM
JEE Mains 2023 Exam: Admit card for April 15 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains 2023 Exam admit card for April 15 was released on April 13, 2023. The admit card can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:13 AM
JEE Main 2023 dress code
Wear light clothes with half sleeves. Avoid long sleeves.
Avoid clothes with large buttons, dupatta, caps, sunglasses and jewelry.
Do not wear closed footwear like shoes and those with thick soles. Slippers or sandals are preferred.
Those who wear specific attires due to religious or customary reasons should report early and undergo mandatory frisking.
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:07 AM
JEE Main Exam 2023: Timings
JEE Main Exam 2023 timings are - Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:03 AM
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2: Shift 1 begins
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Shift 1 begins at 9 am today.