Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
MBSE HSLC Results 2024 declared, How to check Mizoram 10th marks at mbse.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their scores, can visit the official website at mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the HSLC examination, 2024 results on May 14, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their scores, can visit the official website at mbse.edu.in.

In an official notification, officials at MBSE informed about the declaration of the Mizoram Board Class 10 results.(PTI File)
In an official notification, officials at MBSE informed about the declaration of the Mizoram Board Class 10 results.

In an official notification, officials at MBSE informed about the declaration of the Mizoram Board Class 10 results. Candidates can find the results at the MBSE office Chaltlang as per the notification.

Results can also be checked on mbse.edu.in and mhseonline.com.

Steps to check the results when released:

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in

On the home page, click on the results section.

Click on the Class 10 Results 2024 link.

Enter the credentials required and click on submit.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Direct Link to check results

Exam and College Guide
