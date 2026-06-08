MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When, where to check PCM, PCB scorecards when out?
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: PCM and PCB group results will be announced and available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has not yet released the MHT CET 2026 Result. The PCM and PCB group result and scorecard, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. ...Read More
The first attempt for PCM group was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The PCM group answer key was released on May 20 and the objection window was closed on May 22, 2026.
The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first attempt answer key was released on May 13 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was May 15, 2026.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:18:11 pm
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Steps to check scorecards
Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET 2026 Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:43:22 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Exam shift details
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:18:42 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: First attempt exam dates
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The first attempt for PCM group was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026. The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:43:38 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Website to check
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCM and PCB group result and scorecard, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:19:12 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Result not out yet
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has not yet released the MHT CET 2026 Result.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:06:55 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Official website to check
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: cetcell.mahacet.org
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:04:05 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET 2026 Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:01:13 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When was PCB group answer key released?
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The first attempt answer key was released on May 13 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was May 15, 2026.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:58:01 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: PCM group answer key released on May 20
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCM group answer key was released on May 20 and the objection window was closed on May 22, 2026.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:56:31 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When was PCB group exam held?
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:51:22 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: PCM group exam
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The first attempt for PCM group was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:48:02 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check scorecards?
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCM and PCB group result and scorecard, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:43:51 am
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time
MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The date and time of release of the PCM and PCB group results has not been announced yet.