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    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When, where to check PCM, PCB scorecards when out?

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 9:58:01 AM IST

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: PCM and PCB group results will be announced and available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When, where to check PCM, PCB scorecards when out?
    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When, where to check PCM, PCB scorecards when out?

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has not yet released the MHT CET 2026 Result. The PCM and PCB group result and scorecard, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. The first attempt for PCM group was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The PCM group answer key was released on May 20 and the objection window was closed on May 22, 2026.

    The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first attempt answer key was released on May 13 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was May 15, 2026.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.

    ...Read More

    The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first attempt answer key was released on May 13 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was May 15, 2026.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jun 08, 2026 9:58:01 AM IST

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: PCM group answer key released on May 20

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCM group answer key was released on May 20 and the objection window was closed on May 22, 2026.

    Jun 08, 2026 9:56:31 AM IST

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When was PCB group exam held?

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCB group first attempt exam was between April 21 to April 26, 2026 in total 11 sessions. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Jun 08, 2026 9:51:22 AM IST

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: PCM group exam

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The first attempt for PCM group was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Jun 08, 2026 9:48:02 AM IST

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check scorecards?

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The PCM and PCB group result and scorecard, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Jun 08, 2026 9:43:51 AM IST

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time

    MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: The date and time of release of the PCM and PCB group results has not been announced yet.

    Home Education exam results MHT CET 2026 Result LIVE: When, where to check PCM, PCB scorecards when out?
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