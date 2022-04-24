MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check MPBSE results at mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board Results 2022 are expected to be out in the last week of April by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The Board will announce the Class 10, 12 results, which will be available on the MPBSE's official website at mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10th and 12th examination were conducted from February 18 to March 20, 2022 in the state. This year, around 18 lakh candidates took the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh.

MP Board 10th 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Last year a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12th a total of 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent.