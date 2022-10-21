MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list releasing today at dme.mponline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 merit list will be released today, October 21. Candidates can download the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list from the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The MP NEET allotment list for round 1 will be released on October 28. Candidates have to report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges in person for document verification from October 29 till November 4 till 6 pm.

Candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process from October 22 to October 25.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the State Merit tab

Check the merit list

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.