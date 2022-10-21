Home / Education / Exam Results / MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list releasing today at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list releasing today at dme.mponline.gov.in

Published on Oct 21, 2022 03:05 PM IST

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list releasing today, October 21.

ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) counselling 2022 merit list will be released today, October 21. Candidates can download the MP NEET UG counselling 2022 merit list from the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The MP NEET allotment list for round 1 will be released on October 28. Candidates have to report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges in person for document verification from October 29 till November 4 till 6 pm.

Candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process from October 22 to October 25.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the State Merit tab

Check the merit list

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Friday, October 21, 2022
